Poila Baisakh 2026: Panchang insights point to a new start with the Bengali New Year

Poila Baisakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar, marks a fresh beginning for many families across West Bengal and Bengali communities worldwide. The festival is usually celebrated with prayers, new clothes, festive meals and cultural gatherings. However, the Panchang energy around this year’s Poila Baisakh suggests a slightly deeper and more reflective tone as people step into the new year. Happy Poila Baisakh 2026 (HT Photo)

How does the year begin with Poila Baisakh? The day begins with a grounded and purposeful energy rather than fast-paced excitement. Instead of rushing into many activities at once, the atmosphere may encourage people to focus on what truly matters. The mind may feel less interested in distractions and more inclined toward completing meaningful tasks.

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Several auspicious windows during the day can support meaningful activities:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:19 AM – 5:07 AM

Amrit Kaal: 8:37 AM – 10:11 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 AM – 12:47 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:30 PM – 3:21 PM Among these, Abhijit Muhurta is considered especially favourable for focused work or important beginnings, while Amrit Kaal may support calm decision-making.

Tithi influence on Poila Baisakh According to a vedic astrologer, the day remains in Krishna Trayodashi until 10:51 PM, after which Chaturdashi begins. Trayodashi usually brings a sense of steadiness and purpose. It encourages people to focus on practical matters and complete pending responsibilities.

For many families celebrating Poila Baisakh, this could mean revisiting plans, setting intentions for the year ahead, or quietly organising important tasks before stepping into the coming months.

How will the Nakshatra impact the Poila Baisakh? The day begins under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra and later transitions into Uttara Bhadrapada at 4:24 PM.

Purva Bhadrapada often carries a deeper, introspective energy. Even when outward activities continue, people may feel more thoughtful internally. Conversations may be fewer, but observations and reflections may be stronger.

Once Uttara Bhadrapada begins in the evening, the energy settles. The mood may feel calmer and more receptive, making the later part of the day more comfortable for gatherings, prayers or spending time with loved ones.

Planetary movements on the day of Poila Baisakh 2026 The Sun remains in Mesha (Aries) while the Moon shifts from Kumbha (Aquarius) to Meena (Pisces) at 9:37 AM. This transition creates a subtle emotional change throughout the day.

The morning may have a more detached, observant tone, while the afternoon and evening could feel softer and more reflective. This gradual shift aligns well with Poila Baisakh traditions that combine celebration with spiritual reflection.

For many celebrating Poila Baisakh, this combination of festive and introspective energy may encourage a balanced start to the new year—honouring traditions while quietly setting intentions for the months ahead.