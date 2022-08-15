Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 16, 2022: Work hard and plan ahead

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Work hard and your bank account will reflect the successful outcomes of your dedication and creativity. Surround yourself with people you get along with. They can be supportive people who care about you, people who are there to enjoy time together. It is best to plan ahead so that you have a good idea about how time will be spent with relatives. You should utilize all of your optimism, perseverance, and self-confidence. All of them would improve your professional prospects and help you succeed. Although you generally have robust health, you will have to deal with some small illnesses today. You should avoid provoking your lover. It could cause your love life to suffer. Make sure that you are not acting in a domineering or vengeful manner to punish your partner for past transgressions. You need to figure out a way to mend the wounds.

Sagittarius Finance Today Your capacity to adapt to any scenario on the professional front will probably be advantageous to you. There are signs that this will likely lead to you receiving cash benefits and recognition. You will therefore undoubtedly receive pay hikes and financial bonuses.

Sagittarius Family Today There can be a special situation where families gather together for a special occasion or holiday. Don’t leave too much unplanned time; you don’t want to get into a situation where you are left alone with a difficult family member with whom you have an issue or conflict — someone who confronts, challenges, incites, aggravates, and basically pushes your buttons.

Sagittarius Career Today You'll succeed in handling demanding situations with ease. There are hints that it will also present you with an opportunity to showcase your best skills.

Sagittarius Health Today Your health concerns are only temporary, all you need to do is relax and take it easy to get rid of these symptoms. Try not to let the discomfort that this transient ailment causes to disturb you too much.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Bitterness may develop in the relationship if you flirt with someone else in front of your partner. This results in a negative outcome for you and your companion. You should be upfront and honest with your partner if you have a conflict.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

