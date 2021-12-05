Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Wealth is coming from all directions

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A unique blend of the magical healer with blazing arrows of knowledge. A habitual explorer, you are both a fearless adventurer and a jade critic. You know well that internal knowledge is much deeper and powerful than external one. You are in a continuous quest for dwelling in the depths. You want to be a know-all with an insatiable hunger for knowledge. You don't love to play safe and are ready to land yourself in burning oils for success. Don't get yourself wrapped in a billion things as it may result in not getting any. Embrace the notion that all emotions are fleeting!

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may feel as sound as a dollar for the day. There is wealth coming from all four directions. You may soon find yourself on the seventh heaven all covered in riches, wealth and fame!

Sagittarius Family Today

Being a devoted family man is what make others cite you as an example and worship you as a role model. Your caring and loving nature is what makes your family support your every decision without questions and doubts. You may continue to receive support and love from your close ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

Things may continue to go on as they are going! Be conscious of your karma. Don't let your actions impact someone negatively. Staying in the safe zone because you are afraid of changes could actually create troubles for you in the workplace.

Sagittarius Health Today

The goddess of health is showering you with blessings. All is good on the health front for you. The efforts you put into staying fit may show through your body soon. Remember to choose fitness every day and eat a lot of greens.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Cheers! The energies are conspiring to bring a special someone into your life. The one who has been your side for too long and knows all your secrets. Pay a little attention and look around there are people around you for whom you mean a lot.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

