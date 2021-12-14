Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 14: Don’t let your life be bland

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are full of positivity, very straight forward and jealousy stays miles away from you. You prefer being the anchor of your own ship and avoid being dominated by anyone. You want to stay free and ease out your life at your own terms and conditions. You may get attracted by many personalities around you but nothing costs more than your freedom and out-going lifestyle. Experiment with a different clothing style. Visit a movie theatre. Today, do something to add some spice to your life. There is not much on the cards; perhaps you will make a change to your daily routine. For those of you who have the day off, you may choose to spend it doing anything you choose.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may have had a challenging financial situation, yet there are favourable financial positions. Some native people may obtain financial inflows through legacies or legacy acquisitions. If we take a look at the planetary positions, property dealings are weak for you. Stay away from making hasty decision when it comes to purchasing a land.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life can however, mostly be calm, even if it is not boring. Your kids may require attention, make sure you are available.

Sagittarius Career Today

Consider taking a more fearless attitude to the day, and you will find yourself being a lot more successful. You need to bring your ideas to the table with confidence. Maintain a cool demeanour while continuing to work toward being your most productive version of yourself.

Sagittarius Health Today

Take a moment to consider what you believe might be beneficial for you- whether it is good sleep or particular food habits. Overall, your health seems to be doing well!

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may invite a few friends over for a get-together or dinner and fall for someone who comes up with your friends. You will be overjoyed because there will be an instant connection between you and that person.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

