Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 17: It's a bag full of surprises

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A Sagittarius is a fantastic, caring personality type because of autonomy, intellectual and empathy. Sagittarians tend to be flexible and use their passion and intellect to create connections between people and ideas that normally would not interact. Sagittarians are great cosmic networkers. Sagittarians tend to inspire people around them to live their best lives. Sagittarians may have the special power in their hands to transform their life. They are always satisfied and so they live a peaceful life too. Your day seems to be filled with berries, with the exception of a single lemon seeping its way into the family side. Now let’s see what the stars have for you today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may see a leap in your profitability. Those waiting for the share from their ancestral property may hear good news. Sagittarians who own fields are likely to get a quality harvest. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned too.

Sagittarius Family Today

Those staying away from their families may miss them today and want to spend some time with them. It is better to do something regarding this feeling – and the best way would be to apply for some leaves and book your tickets. This surprise is certainly going to be taken in a good stride by everyone.

Sagittarius Career Today

Students who are giving their exams may find it difficult to excel. Some of you may expect leadership opportunities at your workplace. Overall, a mixed day is foreseen on the work front.

Sagittarius Health Today

Smile! Health appears to get better and this feeling is certainly going to lift up your mood. A neutralized lifestyle may enable strength and courage to do your best at work.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Some of you may get committed on this special day. It is advisable to take the necessary advice from your spouse. For singles, a little bit of flirting with your partner may set you free from stress. Some may get married to their desired partner soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026