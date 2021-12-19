Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 19: Luck will follow you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, your creativity may be at its peak and you may want to make the most of it in all aspects of your life. Your way of working may stand out due to it. You are likely to reach out to people in their time of need, which may make you more accessible to them. Your popularity may be on the rise on the social front. Your willingness to venture into rough seas may bring more and more opportunities to your doorsteps. Choose from them after much required careful reasoning. Your wisdom may help you overcome difficult situations. Luck shall follow you wherever you go. Start planning your future moves in advance as countless prospects are foreseen, which may require you to act swiftly. Pending matters related to the property are likely to be concluded on a very positive note.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may have to pay attention to the changing market trends to earn profits from the business. Any dubious dealings must be carefully discussed with experts before making a financial commitment to avoid losses.

Sagittarius Family Today

On your domestic front, your family may stand by you like a rock in tough times. Parents and children may demand your time, which luckily, you may be able to provide. Your sense of humour may keep everyone entertained.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional life is likely to soar higher than you expected and you may emerge a winner on your work front. Your commitment to your work may impress your bosses, who are likely to give you a commanding position soon.

Sagittarius Health Today

Bringing a few changes in your diet plans is likely to show its positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A healthier meal plan and rigorous exercises, which include cycling and working out, are needed to get back in shape.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may be unable to give enough time to your beloved, which is likely to upset them. This could create rifts in the relationship. Mend the ties and plan fun activities together to save the relationship from falling apart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

