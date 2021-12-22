Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 22: There’ll be hurdles in love

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There would be a renewed sense of optimism in your outlook towards life today. It is time to clean your mind of past negations by responding positively to the present. You are likely to remain focused and the ability to take quick decisions may help in building assets and achievements. Keep working hard and adhere to your usual routines and rituals. They would serve you well today. In discussions, you should stay cool-headed and must reflect on whether the occasion justifies your anger at all. There could be a shift of residence or you could purchase a new property or vehicle. It is also a very promising phase for students as they may emerge successful in competitive exams. By travelling to a new destination, you may not only learn about new places but also a great deal about yourself. So go ahead and pack your bags.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Businessmen may see massive growth and progress with an increase in earnings. Your liquidity may also improve. A windfall may enable some to pay off their loan or a major chunk of it before the deadline.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to receive support from your elder siblings in a crucial matter. This may enable you to face testing times easily. Children may remain a source of joy and satisfaction with their outstanding achievements today.

Sagittarius Career Today

Those seeking jobs may start witnessing positive results as opportunities would match your eligibility. People looking for a job transfer or promotion are likely to be successful in getting the posting and position of their choice.

Sagittarius Health Today

If your health is compromised, do your best not to overdo any exercise. Rather build short periods of rest into your hectic daily schedule. You should be careful about unhealthy eating and watch your portions.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those facing problems in married life may take recourse to the legal route. You and your partner must resolve to find a mutually acceptable solution to your problems. Taking a romantic partner for granted may create a deep void in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

