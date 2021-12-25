Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 25: Stars will be in your favour

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21):

Dear Sagittarius, as being represented by an archer, your thirst and quest for knowledge is infinite and can never be put to an end. You like to explore new things and go on mystical trips to seek an answer to your ever arousing curious questions. But, today don't get into all of these, instead be in the moment, sit back and relax by enjoying the celebration going around you for Christmas. You might travel in order to gift someone something precious that you have bought for them especially for the occasion of Christmas. You are going to have a good day, all in all, so be prepared for it.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are brimming with ecstasy on grounds of your upgraded financial status. Keep up the spirit and expect some good monetary changes today. You might be offered a good deal from an international clientele of the business.

Sagittarius Family Today

The atmosphere at your domestic front seems to be okay at the moment. You might be concerned about the ill health of an elderly person in the family but fret not, there is surely going to come good news about this.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will be feeling a little lazy to work today and the morning will remain somewhat unproductive for the same reason. However, you will amp up your game later in the day and will complete all-important and pending tasks.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius, you might have a busy and hectic day today, but that doesn't simply mean that you can ignore your health concerns. Take all your medicines on time, if on medication. Engage in some meditation in the evening.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You will become the sunshine of your partner today and he/she will not be able to spare a single moment without you. They will crave your undivided love and affection and you must give it to them to take your relationship further.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

