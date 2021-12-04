Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 3: Find what the stars says
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 3: Find what the stars says

  • Dear Sagittarius, this day has a lot to enjoy, so you may make some big plans with your loved ones.
Some may feel completely in sync with their partner.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is an excellent day and someone may surprise you with his/her actions on the professional or domestic front. Your planetary energy may allow you to show your hidden side and impress people around you. Some may feel completely in sync with their partner. Your good health and positive mindset may allow you to perform well and give your best on the business front.

You may go out of town to meet potential clients and this business meeting may turn out profitable. A property matter may sort out in your favour, so cheer up. This day has a lot to enjoy, so you may make some big plans with your loved ones.

How planets have decided for you? Find out below!

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition, but soon you may have good opportunities to boost your income and increase your bank balance. Some may earn a handsome profit from a good property deal.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is a wonderful day on the domestic front. Someone in the family may tie a knot soon and you may be busy in the preparation. The arrival of a new member of the family may keep you excited.

Sagittarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. Your superiors may realize that you are an important resource for the company. You may get more respect from co-workers. 

Sagittarius Health Today

You are in the pink of your health. This is the right time to use your energy in doing the right tasks. Some may plan to go on excursions or biking. Yoga may work wonders for some. 

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you are single, this is your day to get the opportunity to find someone special. Married couples are going to be in an important phase of their life, use this time to strengthen the bond of love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

