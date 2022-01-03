Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Control your expenditure

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This day turn out to be beneficial for you and the stars are likely to help you achieve your desired results. You may have good focus and an amazing sense of what people say and what they really mean. You are likely to feel very active and motivated to pursue new ideas. You can work on old matters clear the way for better things into life. Family trip to a holiday destination is on the cards today, and some of you may have to join unwillingly. Be a sport and try to enjoy the outing. Think twice before jumping into real estate deals. Perform due diligence and background checks well in advance to strike a profitable bargain. You cannot be more careful, think of long term returns instead of easy short ones.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Businesspeople may find the day a little frustrating as they may not get the desired profit. Keep peace of mind throughout your work day and remain patient, things will improve shortly. Do your very best to have control of your flowing expenditure to balance budget.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may get the support and affection from your family members. You may also participate in religious activities which would increase your satisfaction quotient. Your attention and focus will make them feel special and cherished

Sagittarius Career Today

Professionally, your efforts are likely to bring appreciation and acclaim today. Your relations with your seniors may improve which will lead to growth. There will be a lot of vacancies to match your eligibility. Stay alert to grab the best of them.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, take due precautions concerning any seasonal infection. Don’t waste any time and consult a doctor immediately if you feel your chronic aliment aggravating again. Do not overload yourself with work else it may have severe repercussions on your health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your relationship with your spouse may remain strained. So, you are advised to avoid arguments at all costs today. Some of you may face rejection in love matters. Therefore, wait for a better time to approach the person you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

