Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Focus on working out and staying healthy

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

Placing the highest value on the trustworthy, you are a person who doesn't have time to faux. A sign of unquestionable ardor and strength you don't take care of someone's approval or help. Represented by the "Sagittarius" constellation you are equally hard and can thrive through the most difficult situations. Being accurate with technical details you have the stamina to take the most difficult jobs. The day shows the beginning of the best times for you ahead.

Sagittarius Finance today

A light breeze is flowing toward you with quite little effects and feels within the economic zone. Nothing to lose and nothing to earn is the high-quality description of your financial statement. Remember that laziness is not worth it and never allow it to have an effect on your pace or direct you. An amazing day if you make plans to invest your money.

Sagittarius Family today

It's all laughs and cheers as you're quickly going to receive very good information from someone close to your own family. Maybe a wedding or some get together is what could make your whole family accumulate and have fun. Some old disputes seem solved with the bond growing robust.

Sagittarius Career today

Don't lose hope dear! As there is a rainbow hidden somewhere inner you. Try to find your actual passion in place, instead of listening to advice and you can make the hearts move along with your work, passion and willpower. It can be raining today but do not forget the skies will clean out quickly.

Sagittarius Health today

"Excess of everything is terrible" so consider paying attention to resting as nicely. Remaining extremely busy may also have an effect on you mentally and bodily too. Pay interest to work out and retain yourself healthy. Sometimes a little rest is all you need to be sparkling again.

Sagittarius Love life today

"The pink rose seems withering due to cool winds". Caring isn't all stressful in the head however expressing your feelings and the love you feel. Sometimes it's just a heart-to-heart speak that is wished and not highly-priced items to type things out and cause them to move mountains.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026