Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 28: You'll unfold mysteries

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This may be a productive day for you as you will be witness new opportunities in your life. This isn’t a gift of luck, what you’re experiencing at the moment, but rather it is an extension of your hard work and tremendous efforts. Be prepared for multi-tasking to make most of the new openings. Your determination to see things in a positive light could see you developing a completely new approach towards life and people. You might get a new direction to follow today. Students may get lucky in their educational choices today and their teachers may be very supportive of them. Avoid investing in land or any property. It is possible that along with the loss of money from this investment, you will have to suffer strained relationships. You may go on a journey of self-introspection which will boost your self-confidence.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Business people can look to invest in new products as this is a favorable time for growth and expansion. While you may earn profits while investing in the share market, you need to be cautious about short term investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the personal front, you should spend some time with your father and clear out any issues whatsoever. Take his advice on any issue that you may be facing. Personal life will be satisfactory and your siblings are likely to remain supportive.

Sagittarius Career Today

Those working in a job are likely to perform better than their expectations and their relations with superiors may also improve drastically. In order to achieve professional goals, you must prepare a growth plan and follow it religiously.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, you need to be proactive in gauging your health concerns and take appropriate measures on time. Endeavor to give your body maximum rest periods and take light exercise until you feel more like your old self.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may find plenty of dating opportunities as you put on your social shoes and mingle freely. Men and women looking for arranged marriage will find the right matches after a brief search.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026