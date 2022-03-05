Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for March 05: Don’t try to fake any single thing

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

You are ruled by fire and you surely know no boundations. Dear Sagittarius, you are an exploring freak and are inquisitive to know each and every place on this planet better through your own experience. This makes you a travel lover. You are at the same time chasing other aspects of life well such as the spiritual, philosophical and intellectual realms. Oh Sagittarius, you are doing wonders in life and today you must strive at what you do best. Be your natural self and don’t try to fake any single thing. Don’t bounce back to your past mistakes; it is time to think about your future. Over all a good day is predicted for you by your stars reading.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Talking about your financial aspect today, it is going to be rewarding day where you will reap good returns from your previous investments. Take care of your new business ventures and dealing a new business proposal in the mid of the day can be beneficial.

Sagittarius Family Today

Everything in your family is in great shape and health. However, you must take care of the diet of your children and make sure they don’t eat much of junk food for they can get on some indigestion problem. Night time will be family time.

Sagittarius Career Today

Things do not seem to be that great at your work front You will have to put in some extra efforts to complete even a normal routine task. Plus, the non availability of your colleague will add up to your job role.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are taking good care of your health lately and this is showing results now. Your body is getting into great shape and everything works fine in your body. But at the same time, give some time to your mental health as well.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You don’t have to work too hard to impress and woo your partner or spouse today. They are already impressed with your magnetic persona and may plan something to take the things to next level. Be ready for some surprise.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

