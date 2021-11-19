Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 19: Keep negativity at bay

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day brings prosperity in your life. Now is the right time to cash in on the opportunities and make the most of the time you have in pursuing activities that bring happiness. Good news is likely to be waiting for you towards the end of the day. Your friends and close associates may come to you for help. Your sound understanding and knowledge may come in handy while advising them. Your popularity is on the rise. This may not just boost your morale but also help you accomplish more on the social front. You are likely to become an inspiration for others with your magnetic personality and positivity. Stay away from negativities and bad temper.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your regular source of income is likely to strengthen your financial condition. However, careless spending on unnecessary items of luxury might burn a hole in your pocket. Business may flourish. Rising expenses need to be put in check.

Sagittarius Family Today

The day may be great on your domestic front. A suitable marriage alliance for an eligible sibling is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. You are likely to take care of your responsibilities towards your family members, making everyone happy.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional life is likely to flourish in the coming days. You may be rewarded for your performance in the form of a promotion. You may now be able to carry out your duties more responsibly from a commanding position.

Sagittarius Health Today

Some minor health problems may bother you today. Neglecting them might bring discomfort. Past stomach ailments are likely to return. Be cautious and pay attention to the signs of your body. Slow down and take time out to relax.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Chances of conflicts in love life are quite high today. Bitterness is likely to increase and you may be unable to make it up to your beloved. There could be differences and rifts in the relationship. Work out a way to save your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026