Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: It’s an auspicious day for you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be lucky today and things will go as per your plan. Those who have been trying hard to achieve their professional goal or impress clients will be successful in their efforts today.

A piece of expert advice from an elder will work in your favour and prove beneficial in near future. Home renovation work will be completed on time. Sagittarius, this is an auspicious day to start something new on the business front.

What else is there to unfold, Let’s explore, Sagittarius!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your good financial condition will allow you to expand your business by investing in a new product line. Splurging on worthless stuff is not a good idea. You can find good deals on the property front. Some of you may also get to hear regarding an increment or a bonus!

Sagittarius Family Today

You value your family and spending time with loved ones makes you happy. Today, you may visit your family. Someone in your family may get a job in a reputed company abroad and this can bring celebratory moments together.

Sagittarius Career Today

You have always been a hard-working and determined person and your positive attitude towards tough tasks make you capable of showing your real potential today at work. Your hard work will be recognized by seniors and management.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may recover from a minor health issue soon and it will make you feel energetic and enthusiastic. Some may try to make some lifestyle changes to achieve their long-term goal to be physically fit.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Everything is perfect today except the love front. You may crave for the attention of your partner, but you may be disappointed today. Your stars are not in favour today as far as the romance front is concerned, but things will be normal again.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874