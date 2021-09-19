Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Spotlight is on you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your undeniable composure and self-assurance in the way you deal with others will ensure success in all that you undertake today. You will be full of energy which you should channelize to your advantage. Set aside your apprehension and put some of your wild ideas into practice. Enhanced creative abilities help you succeed even if some of your ideas are rather outlandish. Meeting new people and avoiding solitude will surely help you stay happy and cheerful. After faltering a couple of time, you will regain your composure and will be able to take decisions to improve your position in life. Your tendency to say anything no matter how undiplomatic may land you in soup if you are not careful today. So, watch your words. Those willing to sell property may find prospective buyers, but you are advised against finalising the deal in haste. While traveling, be sure to take extra precautions in regards to both your belongings and your well being.

Sagittarius Finance Today

With a substantial gain in earnings, your liquidity will improve. You are likely to receive some pending payments in your bank account which will improve your financial standing. Gains can also be expected from foreign sources in the form of new investments in your business.

Sagittarius Family Today

With the wise counsel of elder family members, your problems with other members are likely to get resolved. You will remain in the spotlight as your reputation will increase socially along with your status. Students preparing for competitive examinations might get success all of a sudden.

Sagittarius Career Today

New opportunities will arise for job change and there are strong indications of a new offer landing in your lap. You can voluntarily get involved in any activity or plan that will demonstrate your execution skills. This will not only help you grow professionally, but also open the doors of promotion and increment.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are likely to have enough strength to undertake any strenuous task you put your mind today. Engaging yourself in some donation and charity work will enable you to enjoy mental peace. Make that overdue trip to the gym and try your best to find a fitness partner who motivates you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are advised to make decisions after carefully analyzing the pros and cons of each and every situation on the romantic front. Your worries about money could spill into a conflict with your partner. You need to address problems with a clear head and avoid venting frustration on those around you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874