Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts good returns from past investment

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve friction in the love life and spend more time together. Resolve friction in the love life and spend more time together. A highly-packed professional schedule is complemented by good health and wealth as well. Settle the issues with the lover to see a blissful relationship. Spare time to spend with the lover. The office life may be problematic but you’ll resolve them. Both health and wealth are at your side. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: A highly-packed professional schedule is complemented by good health and wealth as well.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Those who had a breakup in the past can expect something exciting in their love life. Single Sagittarius females will receive a proposal in the first half of the day. Be ready to overcome the interference of a third person in the relationship which can be disastrous. Your parents will approve the love affair and some natives will also be happy to know that today is good to make a final call on marriage. The intimacy level in your relationship may increase and this can make the love life stronger.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional attitude is crucial when you come across new responsibilities. Keep the management happy with your performance. Some Sagittarius natives will work overtime. You may travel for job reasons today. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the first half of the day to put down the paper. Traders will have license issues and few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will be there but saving money needs to be the priority. Avoid large-scale expenses including shopping for luxury items. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances today. Some natives will be keen to invest and a mutual fund is a good option. However, do not lend a big amount today and do not even take a financial loan.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However some females will have a viral fever, digestion issues, and pain in joints. This won’t impact the routine life. You may start the day with exercise. Walk for some time in the park and drink plenty of water today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)