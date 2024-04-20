 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts good returns from past investment | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts good returns from past investment

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve friction in the love life and spend more time together.

Resolve friction in the love life and spend more time together. A highly-packed professional schedule is complemented by good health and wealth as well. Settle the issues with the lover to see a blissful relationship. Spare time to spend with the lover. The office life may be problematic but you’ll resolve them. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: A highly-packed professional schedule is complemented by good health and wealth as well.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: A highly-packed professional schedule is complemented by good health and wealth as well.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

Those who had a breakup in the past can expect something exciting in their love life. Single Sagittarius females will receive a proposal in the first half of the day. Be ready to overcome the interference of a third person in the relationship which can be disastrous. Your parents will approve the love affair and some natives will also be happy to know that today is good to make a final call on marriage. The intimacy level in your relationship may increase and this can make the love life stronger.

 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

Your professional attitude is crucial when you come across new responsibilities. Keep the management happy with your performance. Some Sagittarius natives will work overtime. You may travel for job reasons today. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the first half of the day to put down the paper. Traders will have license issues and few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will be there but saving money needs to be the priority. Avoid large-scale expenses including shopping for luxury items. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances today. Some natives will be keen to invest and a mutual fund is a good option. However, do not lend a big amount today and do not even take a financial loan. 

 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

You are good in terms of health. However some females will have a viral fever, digestion issues, and pain in joints. This won’t impact the routine life. You may start the day with exercise. Walk for some time in the park and drink plenty of water today. 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  •  Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  •  Symbol: Archer
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Thighs &amp; Liver
  •  Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Light Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 6
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts good returns from past investment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On