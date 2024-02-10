 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts office politics

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts office politics

By Dr J.N Pandey
Feb 10, 2024 01:15 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Feb 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will see some bright romantic moments today.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue your triumph today!

Despite the internal issues, the relationship will be intact. Handle professional tasks that will give you the opportunity to prove your mettle. Check more details.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: Despite the internal issues, the relationship will be intact.

You will see some bright romantic moments today. Have a productive professional day. Being careful about finance and health is an area of concern.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You may see minor frictions in the relationship that need immediate repair. Handle every crisis with confidence. Talk openly with your lover to repair the issue. Sagittarius natives who recently broke up will be happy to find someone special. Some Sagittarius females will settle disputes with ex-lovers and will go back to the old relationship. But married people should stay out of this as you should not compromise on the family life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you are punctual at the office and maintain a good rapport with team members. Official egos will work out today and you need to be careful about office politics. A coworker or senior will raise a finger at your performance. Be careful while interacting with team members of the opposite gender as sexual allegations may come up today, causing serious mental agony. Traders may have issues with authorities that need immediate repair.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor financial issues, you will be good today. A property that you have been trying to sell for a long time will be sold today. Some natives will buy electronic devices and businessmen will receive funds in the second part of the day. Be careful while lending money to someone. Those who are traveling need to be careful about their wallet. You may also need to contribute money for a party or celebration at the workplace or among friends.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You may have breathing difficulties today and will need medical attention. Sagittarius natives will also develop pain in elbows and knees. There can be minor infections affecting the throat, ear, and nose. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. You may also join a gym or yoga class this evening.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

