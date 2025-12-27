Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 27, 2025: Academic success is on the cards

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep a watch on troubles Resolve the challenges in the relationship today. No major professional issue will come up. Be careful about finances, while your health is also good today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the relationship issues today with a positive attitude. Focus on work to deliver good output at the office. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful not to hurt the emotions of the lover. Your partner may be stubborn and impatient, and this may cause some uneasiness in the love affair. You need to spare more time for the relationship. Do not let minor issues get out of hand, and you must sort things out as fast as possible. Consider taking the lover to the parents to get their approval. You must also support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. Do not let emotions dictate things in projects or your career. Some lawyers will face hardcore challenges in the profession. Handle the crucial tasks with commitment. You may have to travel today. Those who have job-related interviews scheduled for the day can confidently attend them. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners. Students will also clear competitive examinations today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and this will help you spend money on personal happiness. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. It is good to value the investments. Avoid arguments related to money with the friends. Some females will see wealth from property, while seniors can divide the wealth among their children. Traders will see good returns.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. There will be relief from viral fever and dental issues. Avoid anything junk and spicy, and instead depend highly on food rich in nutrients, proteins, fiber, and vitamins. You may also join a gym today for proper exercise. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today. Females may develop gynecological issues. Seniors need to be careful about their bones.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)