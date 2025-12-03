Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 3, 2025: Cosmos brings new paths for you

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Love feels adventurous and warm today.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, bold steps open new paths for you

Today you feel ready to try something new. Small bold steps bring fresh chances, friendly support, and clearer direction to reach your simple goals ahead.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your energy and curiosity bring opportunities today. Take one small, bold step and ask for clear advice. Work cheerfully, finish small tasks, and keep promises. Avoid hasty choices; check facts before deciding. Careful action now opens positive learning and steady growth with respect for others.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Love feels adventurous and warm today. If single, say yes to a friendly invite and meet new people with an open, polite smile. If in a relationship, plan a small, joyful activity or share a light-hearted talk to refresh the bond. Keep promises and show honest interest in your partner's hopes. Avoid pushing big changes now; instead enjoy simple shared moments. A playful, kind attitude helps love grow steadily and brings pleasant surprises and gratitude.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
At work, a curious mind opens useful possibilities. Try a new approach to a routine task and note what improves. Share clear ideas in meetings and ask practical questions to learn more. A small success will show others you can adapt. Avoid overpromising and keep realistic timelines. Use extra focus on details and set modest goals. Small wins and steady learning now will lead to clearer chances and friendly recognition later and steady aim today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Money looks steady but requires simple planning. Review recurring bills and set small limits for extras. Avoid impulse purchases and ask for time if you need to compare options. If an offer seems interesting, write pros and cons before deciding. A small saving habit or a modest automatic transfer will help reach short goals. Talk to a practical friend for a second view and keep records tidy to track progress clearly and check bank statements.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Health is bright if you keep a steady routine. Move your body with a short walk or simple stretching, drink water, and rest when tired. Keep meals balanced and avoid late heavy snacks. If stress grows, close your eyes for a few slow breaths and count calmly. Sleep a bit earlier if possible and keep a quiet bedtime habit. Small smart choices now will raise energy and keep your mood positive and enjoy calm moments.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 3, 2025: Cosmos brings new paths for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On