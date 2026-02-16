Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: A financial windfall is coming soon

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You handle storms in life with a smile Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and take up new tasks at the workplace that will test your professional mettle. Wealth permits smart investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle love-related issues for a happy relationship. Do not compromise on quality at work. Prosperity exists in life today. Your health may have minor issues today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Maintain the happiness in the love affair, and this will strengthen the bonding. You both need to praise each other for success in the related fields, and this will strengthen the relationship. Some females will receive proposals in the classroom, office, or at a function. Your love affair will move to the next level with the backing of your parents. You may also pick the day to have a romantic vacation. Married females can also consider expanding their family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Be careful while you express opinions at team meetings. Your suggestions may invite the ire of a senior who may question your professionalism. Artists and creative professionals will face criticism, and those who handle managerial tasks will be victims of office politics. If you are in the notice period, a new job offer will come before the day ends. Entrepreneurs will love to sign new partnership deeds. However, investment in foreign locations needs to be made after detailed studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You may consider renovating the house or even helping a sibling. All old dues will be repaid, and you may also receive long-pending dues. You may also invest in property or a speculative business, but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. The second part of the day is also good for buying electronic appliances. Businessmen will be successful in clearing dues, while some traders will also receive payments from abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues will come up today. You may have trouble associated with your eyes and ears today. Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications, while females will complain about skin infections. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt. Wear helmets and avoid road rage. Children will also complain about oral health issues and infections in the stomach.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

