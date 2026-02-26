Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: You may be successful in clearing job interviews

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm impacts your calmness
Keep the love affair exciting today, and ensure you also spare time for a vacation together. Take up new tasks at the workplace, and financially, you are good.
Overcome the tremors in the love life and take a sincere approach to meet the expectations at work. Your discipline at work will be appreciated by the seniors. Prosperity will also be at your side today. However, health issues will come up.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
You may expect issues in the love affair, and some lovers will also be adamant in nature, which can lead to differences of opinion. It is vital to be diplomatic while handling such issues. Be careful during arguments. You should also provide a personal space for the lover. You may also come across the ex-lover, who will rekindle the old affair. However, married men must not indulge in this, as family life will be compromised.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Consider taking up new tasks at work that will prove your professional mettle. Your attitude is crucial while attending team meetings. You will also be successful in clearing job interviews. Those who handle responsibilities related to finance, administration, and team management will have opportunities to prove their proficiency. Some businessmen will be successful in clearing issues, causing expansion into new areas. Students will be successful in clearing examinations today. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new product or idea.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. Consider buying a new property today. There will be natives who will be successful in clear monetary or property disputes within the family. You may also find funds to contribute to a family event. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. It is good to have a proper financial plan. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions through partnerships.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
There can be health issues today. You may develop breathing troubles, and those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the second part of the day. Pregnant girls should not ride a two-wheeler at night. You may also have bone-related complaints today. Your diet must have leafy vegetables, nuts, and pulses.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More