Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: Minor health issues may bring a tough time

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the hassles with a smile Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule and a strong financial base. Minor health issues may bring a tough time. Pay attention to your health. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You have a great love life sans troubles. Handle the professional challenges diligently. Both your wealth and health may bring a tough time today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Explore new angles of love today. Females who are travelling need to talk with their lovers to express their feelings. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. However, do not impose your concepts and thoughts on the lover. Some couples who were separated will patch up their differences. Married females should also be careful about the interference of a third person, which may seriously impact the family life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Your discipline at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. There can also be occasions where you may lose your temper, but do not let emotions get the better of you, as this can seriously impact your profile. Chefs, architects, content developers, SEO specialists, interior designers, and bankers may switch jobs. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Some business-related decisions may go wrong today, and hence, stay away from crucial business decisions. If you are keen to launch a new idea or product in business, pick the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth issues will come in today. This will help you clear all dues. There will be minor issues associated with the property within the family. Females may also develop fund-related issues that may impact the family life. Stay away from the real estate business as well as gambling, as you may lose money. Businessmen may have fund-related issues, but a client or a partner can be of great help here.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the daily schedule. The second part is crucial for those who have a history of cardiac illness. Some females may complain about migraine or skin-related issues, and male natives may require cutting down the consumption of oil and sweets. Those who attend a gym must be careful while lifting weights. You must also wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)