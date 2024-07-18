Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024 predicts professional hiccups may exist

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for surprises in life Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2024. Be open in communication and most issues will be resolved.

Go ahead with the plan to make the love life prosperous and enticing. Put in efforts to give the best results at work. Handle wealth diligently today.

Embrace surprises in the love affair today. Despite challenges, your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both health and wealth rank good today, offering a satisfying day.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Expect surprises in the love affair. Some females will recover from romance-related stress as the lover will be back in life. Be open in communication and most issues will be resolved. You need to spend more time together but avoid unpleasant conversations that can upset your partner. You may meet an ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship which can bring back happiness. However, married natives should not indulge in anything that can harm their marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there but you will overcome them without much difficulty. Avoid arguments and office politics today as the office has got many tasks waiting for you. Healthcare professionals will have to handle crucial cases that may invite attention. Those who work in teams need to be cordial with the team members as multiple tasks will need to be accomplished today. Entrepreneurs may find challenges in raising funds and even in signing crucial deals today. Students appearing for examinations need to focus more on their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity but your priority should be to save it for the rainy day. You should not lend a big amount to a friend or relative today. Repay a bank loan and also consider investing in mutual funds or fixed deposits. Businessmen will get funds through different channels. Some traders may also get financial support from foreign locations. You may also consider donating money to charity today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Seniors may develop breathing issues and you need to consult a doctor whenever required. You may suffer from high blood pressure but no other serious health issue will affect you. Drink plenty of water while keeping spicy stuff out of the menu. Avoid oily and greasy food and stick to a simple and light diet.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)