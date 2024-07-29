Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts love tensions

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in actions Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Spend more time with the lover and keep the lover happy.

Stay happy in the love affair and be productive at work today. Minor ego-related issues may be there. Handle wealth smartly and your health is also normal.

Stay in the good book of management today. Spend more time with the lover and keep the lover happy. Handle wealth diligently while health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of romance. If you are single, be ready to meet someone special. Propose confidently as the chance of getting it accepted is higher today. Married Sagittarius females may get conceived. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments as you want to take the relationship to the next level. Some Sagittarius natives will go back to a previous love affair but married natives should stay away from this as the marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor hiccups in the productivity. The first part of the day may not be positive for you but things will be on track as the day progresses. Marketing and salespersons will have to struggle to meet the target while government servicemen can expect a change in their position. Some Sagittarius natives will travel today for office purposes. Those who are attempting a competitive examination need to focus more and do hard work. Always keep people with positive vibes around you.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

A healthy financial life is the highlight of the day. You will witness money flowing in from different sources including an additional business and it would be easier to accomplish your long-pending dreams. You may consider investing in real estate while females may buy jewelry today. The second part of the day is auspicious to resolve a monetary dispute while you may also win a legal dispute over property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may be there. Some seniors may develop cardiac issues and females will complain about gynecological issues. Children playing outside will develop bruises. You need to be careful while lifting objects in the first part of the day. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready. Minor infections including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing will be common.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)