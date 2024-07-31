Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024 predicts new love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are your companions Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 31, 2024. Troubleshoot the love-related issues and spend more time with the lover to strengthen the bonding.

Expect troubles in a love affair but also take steps to resolve them. Professional success will be there & your health will be good. Make smart money decisions.

Troubleshoot the love-related issues and spend more time with the lover to strengthen the bonding. Your commitment at work will give good results. Both health and wealth will be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time to the love affair and motivate the partner in personal and professional endeavors. This will make the relationship stronger. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past. Give personal space in the love life and do not let a third person make crucial decisions today. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some male natives will find new love today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your dedication and commitment will be positively accepted by the management and your team members will support you in different assigned tasks. Those who aspire to move abroad for studies or jobs will resolve a major hurdle in the process today. Some IT persons will also travel to the client’s office today. Businessmen will get proposals for partnerships abroad and this will help in augmenting their wealth.

Entrepreneurs can be serious about the expansion of partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments while you may sell or buy a property. You may also try the luck in the stock market. Traders need to be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health is positive today and no major ailment will hurt you. You can confidently take part in adventure sports and also go on a travel. However, Sagittarius natives may have viral fever or skin infections that may not be serious. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus today. Seniors should not miss the medication.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)