Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts favourable wealth
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for June 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your performance will win the appreciation of seniors at work.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you play to win the game
Be sensible while handling love-related issues and take up new chances at the office to prove your professional mettle. Financial prosperity also exists today.
Do not let minor issues impact the romantic relationship. You need to be vigilant about office politics and must be ready to take up new responsibilities. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Make your love life productive today by spending more time with your lover. Indulge in activities that you both will love. Resolve the troubles in a relationship before things get out of hand. Do not get into the personal space of the lover as this may cause friction in the love life. Your family will be supportive today. Married females may find the intervention of in-laws suffocating. Talk about this with the spouse today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Your performance will win the appreciation of seniors at work. You may take up new roles at the office which predicts better opportunities to grow. Be ready to stay overtime and also come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. Utilize communication skills to impress the client. However, be ready to face minor hurdles from the side of authorities. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT and healthcare will see chances abroad. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will flow in as the day progresses and you may seriously consider investing in real estate. Today, you may have to spare wealth for a sibling or a medical emergency at home. Businessmen will find funds pouring in from different sources. Some clients abroad may clear the long pending dues. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider launching new ventures or expanding to new territories including foreign locations.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Some seniors will develop pain in joints and children will have viral fever which may affect the school. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports today. Respiratory issues will be visible among seniors. Athletes and soccer players may have minor injuries but these won’t be serious.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
