Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts favourable wealth

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you play to win the game Be sensible while handling love-related issues and take up new chances at the office to prove your professional mettle. Financial prosperity also exists today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024: Do not let minor issues impact the romantic relationship.

Do not let minor issues impact the romantic relationship. You need to be vigilant about office politics and must be ready to take up new responsibilities. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Make your love life productive today by spending more time with your lover. Indulge in activities that you both will love. Resolve the troubles in a relationship before things get out of hand. Do not get into the personal space of the lover as this may cause friction in the love life. Your family will be supportive today. Married females may find the intervention of in-laws suffocating. Talk about this with the spouse today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will win the appreciation of seniors at work. You may take up new roles at the office which predicts better opportunities to grow. Be ready to stay overtime and also come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. Utilize communication skills to impress the client. However, be ready to face minor hurdles from the side of authorities. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT and healthcare will see chances abroad. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will flow in as the day progresses and you may seriously consider investing in real estate. Today, you may have to spare wealth for a sibling or a medical emergency at home. Businessmen will find funds pouring in from different sources. Some clients abroad may clear the long pending dues. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider launching new ventures or expanding to new territories including foreign locations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors will develop pain in joints and children will have viral fever which may affect the school. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports today. Respiratory issues will be visible among seniors. Athletes and soccer players may have minor injuries but these won’t be serious.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)