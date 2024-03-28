 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts success beckons today | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts success beckons today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Take steps to make the love life creative today.

Sagittarius - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will see no major issues in the love affair today.

Take steps to make the love life creative today. Put in efforts to resolve all professional issues deliver the best results. There will also be prosperity.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Your health will be intact.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Your health will be intact.

Your love life will be stronger today. You will overcome multiple challenges at the office and this will also bring in prosperity. Your health will also be intact.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You will see no major issues in the love affair today. As you spend more time together, you will get time to share emotions both good and bad. Be sincere and also consider the feelings of the lover. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, things may get a positive turn and it is good to express your feelings freely.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

If you are planning to switch the job, wait for a day. Your performance may have issues in the first part of the day but things will be back on track as the day progresses. Look for more opportunities at work to display your talent. Some Sagittarius natives will stay at the office even after office hours as the work demands. Entrepreneurs will find good opportunities to expand the trade to new locations, including foreign areas. Students appearing for competitive examinations will need to put in additional effort.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for more options to enhance the wealth. There is a good flow of wealth into your coffer. This will help you make smart investments. Go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. The first part of the day is auspicious to buy a new property. You may also contribute to a wedding in the family. Be generous when it com to donations to charity.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You may feel highly energetic today. Start the day with exercise. You can walk for about 30 minutes and also do yoga. Meditate to keep the mind under control. Skip both tobacco and alcohol for a day. Some seniors will develop breathing problems in the morning. There can also be minor infections on the skin or eyes but they will not be serious.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts success beckons today
© 2024 HindustanTimes
