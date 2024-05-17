Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts fortune with light blue

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will defeat all troubles Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Your attitude will help you take up new tasks at the office.

Stay positive in your love life and also take up new professional tasks to give the best results. Handle wealth smartly and no illness will also trouble you.

There is love in the air today. Accept it and return it as much as you can. Handle the work pressure with confidence. Both health and wealth will be good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the needs of your lover. Devote more time in a relationship and this will also strengthen the bonding. Some love affairs will have the support of parents and will also turn into a marriage. You may also propose someone today as the response will be positive. Married couples, especially females will find the interference of the spouse’s family often irritating. You both need to talk to resolve this problem.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will help you take up new tasks at the office. Avoid all sorts of arguments today and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your coworkers. Do not hesitate to give suggestions and opinions at team meetings and the management will recognize the potential. Some professionals will travel for job reasons while your communication skills will help in convincing the clients. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, transport, hospitality, and electronics will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be robust. Wealth will come in from different sources, helping you make crucial monetary decisions. The second half of the day is good for buying fashion accessories and electronic devices. Some natives will love to renovate the house. You may also settle a financial dispute with a sibling today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Look for options to augment the wealth. Consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You will see good health today. This means you are free from serious ailments. Start the day with exercise. You may also walk in a park for some time. Some seniors may develop sleep-related issues but that won’t seriously impact the day. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)