Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts financial issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. It is good not to indulge in property-related discussions.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your day vibrant

Settle the hiccup in the relationship & take steps to overcome the troubles at work. Ensure you control your emotions both in your personal and professional life.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Do not let the official pressure impact the performance. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Do not let the official pressure impact the performance. (Freepik)

Express your feelings today and the response will be positive. Control the emotions both in the personal and professional life. Be careful about the expenditure. Health demands more attention.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the relationship will be questioned and this may upset you. There will be turbulence in the love affair which may demand patient handling. Some love affairs may even fail to work out. Single females may receive proposals but it is good to analyze every factor before making the final call. It is good to avoid unpleasant conversations but some unexpected talks will take place. Married females need to keep an eye on the activities of their spouse in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not let the official pressure impact the performance. Despite the challenges within the team and lack of support from the team members, you should not give up at the workplace. It is also crucial to handle crises related to deadlines to stay in the good book of management. Those who are new to the organization will find opportunities to mark their presence. However, be careful while giving opinions at team meetings as this may also annoy some seniors.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues in the first part of the day. However, this will not impact the routine life. Some females will buy electronic appliances while seniors may require sending for a celebration within the family. It is good to not indulge in property-related discussions as this will lead to chaos within the family. Traders can also expect good returns today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your physical health will be good but there will be disturbances in the mind. You need to be a good listener and it is also good to stay alone for some time in the evening to control your emotions. Some females will complain about back ache while children will suffer from high fever, sore throat, or digestion issues. Those who have heart-related troubles must stay away from lifting heavy objects.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
