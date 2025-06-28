Sagittarius Horoscope for 28 June 2025: The cosmos advices priotising your health

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges excite you Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Overcome the job-related challenges confidently. Financial prosperity helps in making crucial investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Consider taking the love affair to the next level. (Freepik)

Keep the love life stable today. Keep your cards close to your heart when it comes to a job. Financially you are good but health-related complications may upset you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

If you have a date today, ensure you arrive on time. Impress the crush with mild manners and there can also be instances where you may be required to speak about the past. However, you need to be careful to not upset the lover. Today is good to resolve issues with the ex-lover. Some couples will take the final call on marriage. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions dictate things in your career. You may face hardships while handling problematic clients but do not give up. You should also maintain a good rapport with team members and seniors. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours. Those who are new in a job will struggle to accustom within the team. However, things will improve in a day or two. IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, banking, and human resources professionals will see new opportunities abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be a good return from a previous investment will may prompt you to invest more and the stock market along with mutual funds are good options. Take the initiative to resolve the financial crisis involving relatives. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle today. Businessmen will receive funds in foreign currency through investors or promoters abroad. This will benefit in taking the business in new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may be a concern today. Those who have a history of cardiac illness or liver issues may develop complications. There will also be issues associated with breathing while children may have cuts or bone-related injuries while playing. Athletes should also be careful on the ground. Do not skip meals and have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)