Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope for 28 June 2025: The cosmos advices priotising your health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Financial prosperity helps in making crucial investments.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges excite you

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Overcome the job-related challenges confidently. Financial prosperity helps in making crucial investments.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Consider taking the love affair to the next level. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Consider taking the love affair to the next level. (Freepik)

Keep the love life stable today. Keep your cards close to your heart when it comes to a job. Financially you are good but health-related complications may upset you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today 

If you have a date today, ensure you arrive on time. Impress the crush with mild manners and there can also be instances where you may be required to speak about the past. However, you need to be careful to not upset the lover. Today is good to resolve issues with the ex-lover. Some couples will take the final call on marriage. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. 

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today 

Do not let emotions dictate things in your career. You may face hardships while handling problematic clients but do not give up. You should also maintain a good rapport with team members and seniors. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours. Those who are new in a job will struggle to accustom within the team. However, things will improve in a day or two. IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, banking, and human resources professionals will see new opportunities abroad. 

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today 

There can be a good return from a previous investment will may prompt you to invest more and the stock market along with mutual funds are good options. Take the initiative to resolve the financial crisis involving relatives. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle today. Businessmen will receive funds in foreign currency through investors or promoters abroad. This will benefit in taking the business in new territories. 

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today 

Health issues may be a concern today. Those who have a history of cardiac illness or liver issues may develop complications. There will also be issues associated with breathing while children may have cuts or bone-related injuries while playing. Athletes should also be careful on the ground. Do not skip meals and have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. 

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope for 28 June 2025: The cosmos advices priotising your health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On