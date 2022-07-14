Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14,'22 states, keep calm

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Today, Sagittarians may find success in one aspect and uncertainty in another. What matters is giving your best and moving ahead positively. Supervisors may be happy with your performance at work recently. You may take this opportunity and ask for a raise or a better project. You are strongly advised to curtain your expenses. You may have to take friends' help in financial matters. Married couples may have to make more efforts to take out time for each other if both are working. Some old ailment may trouble you again today and you should not ignore it. Students will achieve success in competitive exams and will be able to achieve their goals. Those looking to dispose off the property need to go through the valuation process carefully. Rope in an expert if in doubt. Sagittarian's dream of going abroad for a holiday is likely to get fulfilled very soon.

Sagittarius Finance Today Today, your expenses are likely to increase, which can add to your stress levels. A little carelessness could potentially put you in trouble, so be careful in managing your money outflow. Investment in fixed assets is likely to be delayed.

Sagittarius Family Today You are likely to experience a harmonious relationship with your loved ones as you remain caring and committed. You are likely to share a cordial relationship with your father and his guidance in a personal matter will prove invaluable.

Sagittarius Career Today Some Sagittarians could make an important decision pertaining to your profession. Keep your calm and make an informed choice. The decision is likely to have a lasting impact. Today, you will enjoy the trust of senior management.

Sagittarius Health Today Those undertaking weight training are advised to remain careful regarding any strain to the upper part of their body. Try some home remedies for back pain and increase nut intake to increase bone density. It will keep your bones more robust and enhance your productivity.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Today, it may prove challenging for Sagittarians on the personal front. Couples in a committed relationship may face issues in understanding each other. It is advisable to remain patient and give each other enough time and space.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

