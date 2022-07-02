Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, improvement

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) It may prove to be lucky for the day for Sagittarians in love. Singles would not only make a new connection but even committed natives may enjoy a memorable time with their partner. All your financial worries are likely to evaporate today. Financial positive may get a boost with wise choices. You are advised to maintain a low profile on the professional front today and prepare to bounce back strongly. Your choices and decisions will affect most of the aspects of your life during this time. It is a great time to indulge in activities of your interest and spend some time relaxing with your friends. Sagittarius students strictly need to avoid arguments and focus on their goals. Any laxity may have an adverse impact on their overall performance. Any property-related transaction is likely to be completed satisfactorily today. This will benefit you as you will be successful in securing your future.

Sagittarius Finance Today If you have been facing financial troubles for a long time, the situation is likely to improve today. You will find new ways and sources to increase your income. Sagittarius business owners may succeed in increasing their reach. Even footfalls may increase in their establishment.

Sagittarius Family Today If you have been unable to devote ample time to your family in the recent past, you will be seen filling the gap today. A small family celebration also seems to be on the cards. Some of you can even spend your evening relaxing with your friends.

Sagittarius Career Today On the work front, you may sometimes feel that things are not working as per your plan. Due to this, Sagittarians could feel demotivated at times. Trust your instincts and abilities to come out a winner. Avoid changing your job for now.

Sagittarius Health Today You may be able to recover from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long time. However, any medicine taken without proper medical advice can harm your health. So, avoid self-medication. Spend some time de-stressing your mind and relaxing by hanging out with your group of friends

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarians can spend some time with their partner in a romantic setting as it will make their bond stronger. Whether you are looking for casual dates or interested in starting a more serious relationship, you make the right choice.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

