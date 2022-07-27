Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27,'22 states, separation

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives may remain in a strong financial position. Income from multiple sources is likely to keep your account full. Your health may remain in good form. Indulging in outdoor activities is likely to keep you fit and energetic and stress-free. Your domestic front may be bubbling with positive energy. Your bond with your loved ones is likely to get enhanced. However, your love life is likely to slow down. You may have to suffer temporary separation from your partner due to demanding work schedules. Your professional front may be quite tumultuous. Procrastination may lead you to work extra hours in office. Some of you may go on a holiday to an exotic destination, where you can get to relax and unwind. Make the most of it. Property dealers are likely to hit the jackpot. Efforts of students on the academic front may bring good results.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarians are likely to use resources wisely to receive monetary gains. A steady cash inflow from an additional source of income may improve your financial condition. Foreign contacts can help you expand your business.

Sagittarius Family Today Peace and harmony may prevail at home for Sagittarians. Celebration of an auspicious occasion is likely to bring everyone together, spreading cheer in the household. A short trip outdoors may help you strengthen the ties.

Sagittarius Career Today On the professional front, the day may be challenging for Sagittarius natives. Success may come after struggles. Your efficiency may be put to the test. Letting laziness get in the way may lessen your chances of an increment.

Sagittarius Health Today For Sagittarians, the day is favourable for health. You are likely to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Making changes to your dietary habits can keep you fit. Yoga and meditation may help you in keeping your mood uplifted.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarius natives, your love life may take a backseat as your beloved’s unpredictable nature may get in the way of your romance. Make efforts individually to strengthen your ties to bring lost love back in life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON