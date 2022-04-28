Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day, but you need to be cautious on the professional front. Your excellent financial and health condition may keep you excited about life. You may plan long or short trip with loved ones and try to explore new places. Everyone around you may feel blessed to have you in their life as you may win their heart with your love, open communication and support.

Try to be friendly and humble at work in order to make juniors or colleagues comfortable around you. It can be a fun day on the family front. You may look forward to spend time with your partner.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to help your coworkers or friends. Some may plan trips and splurge on fun activities. Buying property is on the cards.

Sagittarius Family Today

Day may bring you wonderful opportunities to spend quality time with loved ones. Get together with friends or relatives is on the cards. Presence of people you love may keep you occupied with fun activities all day long.

Sagittarius Career Today

Day does not seem good on the work front. You may need to gain knowledge or understand new technologies in order to work on a new project successfully. Some may not get selected in interviews of the top companies.

Sagittarius Health Today

Day seems productive as your good health may keep your mood good and allow you to plan this day. Those who have been suffering from a major health issue may recover soon.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may go out for dinner with your partner and have good time. Presence of a lovely, supportive and caring partner may boost your fun and excitement today and give you so many reasons to be happy.



Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

