Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14,2024 predicts job opportunities abroad

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep the romantic life intact by settling all issues. Keep the romantic life intact by settling all issues. No major productivity issue will impact the professional life. Both wealth and health are good this week. This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. Put in effort to give the best results in the job. Your monetary status is good to make smart financial decisions this week. No major medical issue will also impact the life. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both wealth and health are good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. Some relationships will need continuous pampering and you need to ensure your lover is always kept happy. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Be sensitive at the office and avoid confrontation with seniors. Your concepts will be approved by the management which will add value to the profile. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week. However, some trades, especially related to healthcare, transport, and hospitality will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues associated with property within the family. Settle the monetary disputes involving a friend or sibling. Some Sagittarius females will contribute to a celebration at the office or even buy a property. Traders handling leather, furniture, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products will see good returns. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may recover from an illness while seniors will complain about breath or chest-related issues. Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving. Pregnant Sagittarius females should avoid adventure activities while on a vacation.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)