 Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14,2024 predicts job opportunities abroad
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14,2024 predicts job opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius Weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major medical issue will also impact the life.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep the romantic life intact by settling all issues.

Keep the romantic life intact by settling all issues. No major productivity issue will impact the professional life. Both wealth and health are good this week. This week will witness a strong romantic bonding. Put in effort to give the best results in the job. Your monetary status is good to make smart financial decisions this week. No major medical issue will also impact the life.

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both wealth and health are good this week.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both wealth and health are good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. Some relationships will need continuous pampering and you need to ensure your lover is always kept happy. Those who are fortunate will also come across an ex-flame which will also lead you back to the old love life. However, married females should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Be sensitive at the office and avoid confrontation with seniors. Your concepts will be approved by the management which will add value to the profile. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week. However, some trades, especially related to healthcare, transport, and hospitality will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues associated with property within the family. Settle the monetary disputes involving a friend or sibling. Some Sagittarius females will contribute to a celebration at the office or even buy a property. Traders handling leather, furniture, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products will see good returns. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may recover from an illness while seniors will complain about breath or chest-related issues. Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving. Pregnant Sagittarius females should avoid adventure activities while on a vacation.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14,2024 predicts job opportunities abroad
© 2024 HindustanTimes
