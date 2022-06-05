Saturn Retrograde in June 2022: How zodiac signs can benefit

Saturn – the dry planet is currently placed in Aquarius sign since April 29, but due to its forthcoming backward movement, it will head back and will move into the Capricorn sign on July 12. The results of retrograde Saturn will be different for each zodiac sign. Let us see the likely impact of Saturn on our lives during this retrograde motion.

Aries: This will bring career progression; hence it is a favourable time to plan a job change. There will be an increase in income, so plan your finances diligently and invest in lucrative avenues like real estate. There will be a possibility of some differences between romantic partners and old issues can come to the fore once again. If you are willing to go abroad then work will expedite.

Taurus: You can hear some good news related to career and a job change is around the corner. If you are involved in partnership business, then you are advised to be a little careful. Try to avoid investments for now and control your expenses. Married people may have some differences with their spouse. Health of your father can deteriorate; hence necessary precautions are advised.

Gemini: A long-distance travel is likely which will bring gains. A pending promotion is likely to come through. However, take care of your health as past issues can now re-surface again. Interest in spiritual practices will increase and you will be inclined to learn something new. It is a good idea to seek the advice of your father on important issues. Your elder siblings can witness career growth.

Cancer: You need to be watchful in all respects. Your spouse’s health can cause concern, hence adequate supervision is required. Even you are prone to minor injuries, hence stay cautious while driving or travelling. Those who are single can hear good news regarding a marriage prospect and soon you could tie the knot. Those willing to travel abroad will be successful.

Leo: Safeguard your reputation at this time as someone in the workplace can let you down. Don’t boast about your achievements and behave nicely. You will be successful in work associated with foreign land. Those who are working in the field of public service will experience growth in their career. Those single can get married. However, married natives need to avoid a breakdown in their relationship.

Virgo: Have patience and keep your focus as there may be some hiccups in ongoing projects. Nonetheless, career will remain stable and additional responsibilities could be provided to you. You will attain benefits through prudent investment in share market and speculation. Health issues relating to stomach and digestion can arise. Students can crack a competitive exam.

Libra: You need to work towards maintaining family harmony. There can be differences among family members over some issue which can create a disturbance. Health of your mother also needs additional care. Some of you can buy a new vehicle and spend money towards renovating the house. Students can face difficulty in accomplishing their goals. Health issues relating to chest can bother you.

Scorpio: At times, you can feel less energetic to work towards your goals. You need to motivate yourself by recharging your thoughts. Avoid temperamental issues and keep your calm. If you are planning to sell any property or house then you will be successful. Those working in the field of trading will taste success and their profits will increase. Students will stay motivated towards their goals.

Sagittarius: Working professionals can face some changes in their work environment. A change of department or role is on the cards. Those working in the government sector can witness a transfer. Family environment will be cordial and your parents will stay supportive. Your younger siblings will experience some positive news in their personal life. Married couples can become parents.

Capricorn: You need to monitor your finances carefully else there can be unexpected losses. Invest in new schemes. Those in business can get into new tie-ups and collaborations which will help them revamp their business. Your spouse could engage in deeper spiritual experiences. Those in job will witness growth with additional income. Health issues relating to eyes or teeth can bother you.

Aquarius: At times, you may feel restless and you need to get rid of it quickly else it can take toll on your mental health. You could need the help of your family to get rid of any marital issues. Those of you willing to travel or shift abroad will hear good news shortly. New opportunities on the career front are expected, hence make the most of them. Students need to avoid mood swings.

Pisces: Rising expenses can affect your financial life, hence keep your budget in control. Interest in spiritual matters can increase. Married natives can plan to extend their family. Avoid taking any fresh loans and ensure timely payment of outstanding money. Working professionals can experience travel related to work, and a possible change of job. Businesspeople can look to invest in growing their venture.

--------------------------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

