Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Don’t give up!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Let go of the fantasy of the perfect life wherein everything goes right. Life is more of a mystery book which reveals its pages one by one. When things don’t go the way you want them too, remember the flights takes off against the winds not with it. Look at challenges as adventure not threat. Look at others take inspiration and move forward to improve the quality of your own life, but never be jealous. Never underestimate yourself based on someone’s else opinions. Focus on where you’re your life and evaluate it based on your choices and situations.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are likely be financially well today. Practice the skill of saving more than you spend and it somehow makes up a emergency fund for you to use. With your ability and skills in action today, you are all bound to receive great sums from all sides.

Scorpio Family Today

Someone in the family is soon going to give a news worth celebrating. Prepare in advance, connect more and let the people see the hidden side of the scorpio. A calm, caring and funny side.

Scorpio Career Today

You may be experiencing an autumn right now but don’t worry you might flourish again with better recognition on the work front. Times may not be good right now but they will not remain the same either. Don’t give up, hold back and you will come out strong.

Scorpio Health Today

You may have a weak stomach from eating some cold stuff. The weather may make your immunity a little low for the day. Avoid eating outside or taking any cold beverages. Pay attention to your health in order to be well as prevention is better than cure!

Scorpio Love Life Today

A love proposal seems to be on the charts. The one you have been waiting for long. If planning to get married be ready, you are soon going to have a ceremony with the one you always had eyes on. Heavens are planning to gift you the person you are deeply in love with.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

