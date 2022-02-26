Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 26: Time to hear some good news

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, talk less and do more and you will have made the best of what your day has to offer. Overall, the day appears to be good with respect to health, family, romance and property. You can expect some good news on the miscellaneous matters which will improve your mood. Tension may persist in family while love life is likely to be good. Time is now to decide what you want to do for yourself in the near future. Excellent health may allow you to enjoy life to its fullest as you believe is the right way. It is just the right time to pick up a new pastime. Stars assure that you feel healthy and full of energy throughout the day. Keep your travel plans flexible in order to allow last minute changes. It is advised to book refundable tickets. Religious trips are on the charts.

Scorpio Finance Today

Thoughtful spending habits will prove a blessing for your economic situation. Some of you may also purchase luxuries or make huge investments. Those who wanted to look for other sources of income may stumble upon a few good ones.

Scorpio Family Today

Family members today may be overly demanding or uncompromising. A significant other may be silently expecting you to be more involved in domestic chores. Children are likely to be the bearers of some good news.

Scorpio Career Today

Expect an average day with average satisfaction. Job seekers may to keep looking for some more time, things seem promising but patience and perseverance will be the key to succeed. Businesses on the other hand will enjoy good footfalls and increasing demand.

Scorpio Health Today

Foodies are likely to have a delightful day as they get to savor some exclusive delights. Know when to draw the line, don’t over-binge. Continue exercising or whatever practice you follow to maintain a healthy life.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Some relationships need to be let go of in order to recognize they serve no purpose in your growth as an individual. You may stay devout while others are getting more out of it without any actual participation. Those in a relationship may want to strengthen bonds and become more committed.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

