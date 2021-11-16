Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 16: Misunderstanding is harmful

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Under the pale moonlight, you are carrying a large boat of responsibilities. Looking in the long night and frowning you may see the shore far away that may alter your mood. The starlit scarlet night shines in your determined eyes. You are unfailingly honest, loyal, smart and shrewd. Being a water sign you have incredible passion and power with deep compassion. Just like your celestial animal you are a complex person whose main focus is survival. With a profound chasm of infinite complexity, you are a difficult and unpredictable person. Despite the ability to be popular there is something very lonely about you. You are not afraid of many things that is what makes you unique. Adored and admired by many you are on the fine edge of security. Your passion, loyalty and smartness are qualities loved by all. You might not have a good journey on the charts.

Scorpio Finance Today

There are no ill at ease but yes stay alert to avoid misunderstanding and complications on the financial front. A good time to invest in the assets and earn. The planetary configuration supports your ideas and can also help you with profit enhanced by leaps and bounds.

Scorpio Family Today

No family is perfect, you may fight or argue but in the end, the love is still there and family is family and it is a gift that lasts forever. So be calm and decide wisely on things rather than making decisions hastily as rushing through things causes errors so bear that in mind.

Scorpio Career Today

Don't procrastinate and work harder, as it will only shape your present as well as future. You are likely to gain profitable outcomes as a result of your hard work.

Scorpio Health Today

A clean bill of health is what your cards hold for the day. You will get benefited engaging in fitness activities. You are as fresh as daisy getting a new lease of life.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Congratulations! You are going to have hots for someone soon. The day is bound to bring some good news soon to your love life. It indicates the start of sensitive and innocent love with a sense of spiritual connection.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026