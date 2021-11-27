Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 27: Your planetary position looks imbalance

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have a hectic day today due to increasing responsibilities on all fronts. Therefore, it would be better for you not to lose patience and cool under any circumstance. Keep an eye on the future while takings any important decision. Haste is to be avoided at all costs. If you are not sure about a thing, leave it untouched, if you don’t want to cut a sorry figure today. Students should not underestimate their abilities in the face of criticism from others. It is better to enroll yourself in a professional course and give your best. Apart from this, short trips relating to work may benefit if you schedule them well. Some of you may buy a new house or vehicle.

Scorpio Finance Today

This is an auspicious period for those in business and your venture may move forward progressively. The day may also bring forth more than one source of income for you. Those looking to invest may make the right choice and won’t be misled by sales staff.

Scorpio Family Today

Today, there strong signs of positive changes in the relationship with your father or family elder. You can spend time with him/her and discuss important domestic issues. This will help you enhance your understanding and get support from them.

Scorpio Career Today

You are likely to get appreciation and support from your superiors and high officials for a task done perfectly at work. Opportunities may be abundant to grab. You just need to be focused and concentrate on what you need to do.

Scorpio Health Today

Your dedication towards your health may help you get rid of any existing illness. Health issues relating to joints and legs should not be overlooked as a slight negligence may compound the problem.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life may not be very smooth and you may face small fights with your partner. However, your bond may improve with the passage of time. Be clear with your words and adopt a patient approach to keep essence of love intact.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026