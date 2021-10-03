Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Learn to understand people better!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you are likely to focus on your long-term goals, which will bring you instant success. Start working on newer ideas to get out of the daily rut. There will be new beginnings and the start of something exciting is on the cards for you. You are likely to have trust issues once you have been disappointed by your close associates. Learn to understand people better to forge new relationships. However, do not fall prey to your overconfident nature as it is likely to harm your reputation in the long run. This is an excellent time to get away from the daily grind and travel to far-off places with friends and have some fun.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial position will be very strong today and you are likely to spend on items of luxury. There will be a steady inflow of funds from past investments and you will put your money in a lucrative partnership venture and keep reserved capital to purchase your dream home.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family life will be smooth and enjoyable today and you are likely to find peace in the company of your children, who will be a source of joy. Indulging in your hobbies and spending more time with elders will keep domestic harmony intact.

Scorpio Career Today

You will have to tread cautiously on your professional front today, as your reputation is likely to be at stake. You will face quite a lot of difficulties at work, which might hamper your chances of an impending promotion or salary hike.

Scorpio Health Today

Modifying your dietary habits will start to show a positive result on your overall wellbeing. Staying away from alcohol will also keep you hale and hearty. Starting a new exercise regimen, which includes jogging, will keep you in perfect shape.

Scorpio Love Life Today

At a gathering, you will meet someone interesting, for whom you are likely to fall instantaneously. Do not aim at a romantic relationship; instead, make friends with them first and let them get to know you to start an exciting romantic liaison.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

