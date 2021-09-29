Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: Wait for unexpected results

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be successful in maintaining the right balance between your personal and professional lives. You will be involved in creating new strategies and plans by learning from your experiences. At this time, you intuitively know how to position yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others. Your magnetic, outgoing personality will further aide your efforts to come into prominence. You may need to adopt a more pushy or convincing communication style to achieve your goals. Use your fair-minded approach to settle any dispute that may arise among colleagues or family members for harmony to prevail. The day is likely to be promising if you or a member of your family desires to settle in a foreign country. Possession of new flat or house may get delayed yet again for some, putting a spanner in their plans.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will have the right instincts for choosing sensible investments today, helping you make most of your money. Some unexpected expenditure can upset your budget and business may face a cash crunch which can hamper ongoing projects.

Scorpio Family Today

You may face some resentment from family members due to some of your undesirable habits; you are advised to remain calm and heed to their suggestions. Overconfidence and laziness of students may become the main reason for their poor performance if they are not careful.

Scorpio Career Today

You may make excellent progress as you work as a team; you will be able to achieve unexpected results. Working professionals can expect a positive change in their career as a new opportunity can knock on their doors.

Scorpio Health Today

You will enjoy greater vitality in this period so take proper care of your body and review your state of health and appearance. Some of you may face some digestion issues, and hence, a balanced diet will surely help.

Scorpio Love Life Today

To move forward in love, you’ll need to be ready to truly let go of the past and embrace the future. Your spouse will remain supportive and can play an important role in maintaining family peace.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

