Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Be smart when it comes to financial matters.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool today!

Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule today. No major financial issue will come up today. Minor health issues will impact the life.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay calm and cool in the relationship. Professional success will be your trusted companion. Both health and finance will be at your side throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your lover wants to spend more time with you. Plan a vacation today. You need to be careful about the expressions and attitude today. Consider the emotions of the lover while making decisions. Those who plan to express their feeling to the crush can also pick the day. Some females will have trouble with office romance at home today. Married natives may see trouble coming in the form of egos and parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. There will be occasions at the workplace where you lose your temper, but it is crucial to keep your emotions under control while taking part in team activities. Those who handle banking management, architecture, and legal profiles will see opportunities to augment the careers. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships, and the long-pending dues will be cleared today. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be smart when it comes to financial matters. You will be prosperous as wealth will come today in different forms. Finances remain stable, and a previous project is set to generate significant income. Your spouse will extend strong support in financial matters. Entrepreneurs can launch new businesses, as there will be no shortage of funds. Some new partnerships will be helpful in terms of wealth.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor infections affecting the throat, ear, and nose. Avoid taking too much stress, as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today. Drink plenty of water today and have a healthy diet. Make leafy vegetables a part of the menu.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On