Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool today! Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule today. No major financial issue will come up today. Minor health issues will impact the life. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay calm and cool in the relationship. Professional success will be your trusted companion. Both health and finance will be at your side throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your lover wants to spend more time with you. Plan a vacation today. You need to be careful about the expressions and attitude today. Consider the emotions of the lover while making decisions. Those who plan to express their feeling to the crush can also pick the day. Some females will have trouble with office romance at home today. Married natives may see trouble coming in the form of egos and parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. There will be occasions at the workplace where you lose your temper, but it is crucial to keep your emotions under control while taking part in team activities. Those who handle banking management, architecture, and legal profiles will see opportunities to augment the careers. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships, and the long-pending dues will be cleared today. Those who are in the notice period will get interviews lined up today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Be smart when it comes to financial matters. You will be prosperous as wealth will come today in different forms. Finances remain stable, and a previous project is set to generate significant income. Your spouse will extend strong support in financial matters. Entrepreneurs can launch new businesses, as there will be no shortage of funds. Some new partnerships will be helpful in terms of wealth.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor infections affecting the throat, ear, and nose. Avoid taking too much stress, as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today. Drink plenty of water today and have a healthy diet. Make leafy vegetables a part of the menu.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)