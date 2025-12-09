Scorpio Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Those who are single may expect to meet someone special

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a cool person Be expressive in love & this helps you overcome minor frictions. Take up new tasks at work to prove your professional mettle. Give up unhealthy lifestyle habits. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be content in your love life. Skip unnecessary thoughts and focus on the core topics. Minor health issues may come up today. There can also be issues associated with finance.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see turbulence. It is crucial to keep the lover in a good mood. Those who are single may expect to meet someone special. However, it will take time to convince the person. Spend more time together and ensure you avoid unpleasant topics today. You may also consider the second part of the day to discuss the love affair with the parents. Married females may rekindle the old relationship. This may also invite trouble in marital life today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You must be ready to take up new challenges at the workplace. Those who handle machines will have a tight schedule. Artists, technicians, and academicians may see opportunities to display the potential. Lawyers and judicial officers may receive criticism related to their attitude. Those who have recently joined need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings, as a senior or coworker will be offended. Some politicians and businessmen will be in trouble over legal issues. Students must pay more attention to their academics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Expect minor monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the idea of buying furniture or electronic devices. There will be payment issues that can severely affect the profile today. Avoid getting into a property dispute within the family. Some females will buy a new property. Businessmen may face issues in partnerships. This will also impact the free flow of funds today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise, but avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Athletes may develop minor injuries, but these won’t be serious. Children will develop oral health issues. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Skip both alcohol and tobacco today. Today is also a good time to consult a doctor for vision-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)