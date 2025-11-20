Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 19, 2025: Good flow of wealth

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, imagine beyond the limits Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider keeping the lover in a good mood. Be prepared for challenges at work. New responsibilities will keep you busy. Wealth will also come in today.

Look for a strong and smooth romantic relationship today, where you will also spend more time together with your lover. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. While wealth will come in, health can be an issue.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more attention today. Minor turbulence will come up. You need to be careful about the statements you make while sitting together. Your lover may sound stubborn today, and this can also bring differences in opinions. You need to be expressive in terms of love. Consider discussing the love affair with the parents. Single natives will meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response. Married females may also conceive today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The professional life demands more communication. You should be ready to take up new tasks at the workplace. Some professionals will also require brushing up on the skills to handle troublesome clients. You may be required to come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. Job seekers may find a suitable job before the day ends. Businessmen can confidently launch a new concept or idea today. Students will also clear the examinations without much difficulty.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you clear all debts today. There will be financial disputes within the family. You may be dragged into the arguments, which will lead to mental stress. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. Entrepreneurs will have issues in partnerships.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Health is crucial today. Some females will complain about gynecological issues. Pregnant females should not take part in adventurous activities and should also carry medicines while traveling. Practice yoga or meditation and start walking in the morning or evening at a park. You should be careful about your diet today. Today is also a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)