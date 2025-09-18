Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: You should be ready to handle office politics

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You create magic Give up egos in the relationship and consider spending more time at the workplace today to meet the deadlines. You also make smart monetary decisions today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Shower love and affection in the relationship. You’ll get opportunities to display your professional skills. Financial hiccups won't exist. However, health demands more care today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. Avoid arguments of all types, and you are also expected to consider the emotions of your lover while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day will witness the interference of a relative or friend in the love affair, which may complicate things. You also need to be careful not to get into arguments with the parents of your lover or spouse today, as this may also bring in troubles that may be tougher to settle.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ethics despite high pressure from multiple sources today. This will be highly visible in legal, media, healthcare, academic, and government profiles. You should also be ready to handle office politics. Those who handle managerial profiles will also be under pressure to deliver some crucial tasks within the right deadlines. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals, which would bring in good profits today. Some students waiting for admission to a foreign university will see positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will also bring opportunities to clear all pending dues. You will be successful in settling a monetary dispute with a sibling, while some females will also be keen to donate money to charity today. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Businessmen should be careful about investments in new territories, and students will require finance for educational requirements.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may develop complications related to the chest, while seniors will require medical attention for breathing issues. You should also be careful about your eyes and ears today. Minor infections in bones may be present, and those who are travelling should also be careful about injuries today. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues may also be common today. Some children will also develop bruises while playing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)