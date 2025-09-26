Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: The second part of the day may be good for job interviews
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: There can be accusations over performance, and a senior may also be upset with your opinions at the team sessions.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your performance
Resolve the issues that impact your relationship. Keep the office life productive and ensure you also meet the financial requirements. Health is also good.
Minor relationship problems exist today that you need to settle. Your official performance will help meet the requirements. Invest in more financial options and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
The relationship will turn steamy today. There will be turbulence in the second part of the day, and you may also encounter issues in the form of unexpected expressions. You should be prepared to face issues related to old relationships, as the lover may also bring them up today. Some love affairs will see more demand for communication today. Married females may have issues related to the family of their spouse. Talk about it with the husband and troubleshoot it before the day ends.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Your work life will see issues today. There can be accusations over performance, and a senior may also be upset with your opinions at the team sessions. Do not drag office politics to team meetings. You should also be careful not to compromise on the quality of the work today. Females holding senior positions may be victims of accusations. The second part of the day is good for job interviews. Businessmen should be careful about expansion plans today.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Minor monetary issues may be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider investing in the stock market and the second part of the day is crucial for those who consider business expansion plans. You may also succeed in clearing the pending dues. You may buy electronic appliances and home appliances today. Some females will be required to contribute to celebrations at the workplace.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you today. However, minor breath-related issues will be there. Those who have Asthma must not venture outside in dust. You should be careful about your diet. It is good to keep the menu rich in proteins and vitamins. Children may also have pain in the ear today. It is good to consult a doctor whenever required.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
