 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 advises financial guidance
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 advises financial guidance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today is a good time to resolve the issues of the past.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, scorpios are known for their helping attitude

Have a peaceful and happy love relationship. Look for opportunities to excel in your career. Handle wealth diligently and your health will also be good today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Have a peaceful and happy love relationship.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Have a peaceful and happy love relationship.

Say no to egos in the love life. Go ahead with the plan to excel in your career and take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly today and luckily, no major illness will hurt you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today is a good time to resolve the issues of the past. Your commitment will work out and the lover will return the same emotion. While you spend time together, avoid delving into the past that may also upset the lover. The lover will desire your presence and spend more time together. Value the emotions of the lover and this will bring happiness. Married Scorpios should interact and become a part of every activity at the house of spouse and this will make the marital life engaging.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor professional challenges, you’ll succeed in performing outstandingly in the workplace. Resolve the old ego-related clashes with co-workers as you’ll need them to achieve the goals. Sales and marketing persons will strive to meet the targets while some lawyers and healthcare professionals will handle controversial or sensitive cases today. If you are into business, maintain an amicable relationship with your employees. Students appearing for examinations should pay more attention to their studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Do not spend a large amount on gold and also avoid investments in stock, trade, or speculative business. Take financial advice from experts and follow a financial plan. You also need to cut out on luxury purchases or buy items that at present are not necessary.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Senior Scorpios should be careful about their health. There will be complications related to chest and females can expect skin-related allergies. Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco for good reasons. Start exercising and those who are already in fitness training need to continue on the track. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

