Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 25, 2025, predicts office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 25, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 25, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your parents will accept the love affair. 

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let ego hurt you

Keep your lover happy and consider the best possible ways to beat the challenges at work. Use the wealth to meet the requirements. Health is good today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 25, 2025: Do not spend money blindly today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 25, 2025: Do not spend money blindly today.

The office performance will be result-oriented and you will succeed in meeting the expectations at work. Consider spending more time with your lover. Wealth will be at your side. Health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you devote time to the relationship. Your love life tends to have friction today. Be careful not to hurt the feelings of your partner. A few natives, especially females, will have trouble with their partner throughout the day. Be careful not to delve into the past. Keep your cards related to marriage close to your chest. Your parents will accept the love affair, and some females will even get engaged today. Married females may see the interference of a friend or relative, which may deepen the crisis.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and never entertain negative people to hang around you. You may be required to work additional hours and communication is also crucial at team sessions. You may present your ideas freely, and this will have takers. IT professionals and copy editors may need to rework a specific assignment as clients want changes. This may put down the spirits. For business people, the day is not perfect to expand the business or launch new partnerships.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Do not spend money blindly today. You should also be careful while making online transactions with strangers. Avoid large-scale investments in the stock market. However, real estate will be fruitful. You may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling. Females may see a hike in roles which will also result in a change in salary structure. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in expanding the trade to new areas.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, there can be minor issues related to the eyes and ears. Some children will develop digestive issues. Keep in balance with a proper share of nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. Females taking part in mountain climbing or trekking should be careful about their diet.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
